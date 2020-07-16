On May 28, Defected Records announced they had a single coming out with Calvin Harris in two weeks’ time. Well, it’s been nearly two months since the announcement, but “Live Without Your Love” from Love Regenerator and Steve Lacy is finally here.

Like all of Calvin’s Love Regenerator tracks, “Live Without Your Love” has a massive groove coupled with a four-on-the-floor house beat, making for a unique bridging of styles for something truly wonderful. With the addition of alternative R&B artist Steve Lacy, providing some extra instrumentation and falsetto adlibs, the track becomes something spectacular.

Check it out below!