Officially premiered during Martin Garrix’s radio show, ‘Make You Mine’, is the first Ytram release to see the light of day. Collaborating with one of the most exciting talents of the moment, Indonesian producer Bleu Clair, the track also features vocals from RA.

‘Make You Mine’ explores a tech house groove with a grand appeal on which RA’s vocals can shine fully. The result is a track that is easy on the ears and has a lot of instant hit potential.

Ytram debuted in 2017 at Tomorrowland where he played a special deep/tech house set on the STMPD RCRDS stage. Almost three years after this moment, the first release has finally seen the light of day.

Photo via Rukes.com