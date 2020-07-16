On March 20, 2019, Flume released his Hi This Is Flume mixtape and breathed new life into his career — not that it was waning in any way before that, though. Four months later, he traveled to Red Rocks in Colorado for the first performance since the release and presented an entirely new show that he’d never done before.

If you missed him any time in 2019, or regret not traveling to Red Rocks for the event, Flume has you covered. Right now, he’s streaming the entire Red Rocks show in full on YouTube and Twitch. Catch guest appearances from Vera Blue, Reo Cragun, slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, and more.

Watch below!

Photo via Michael Emery Hecker for Westword