Yesterday was Porter Robinson’s birthday, and subverting expectations, he was the one to give us all a gift with the Anamanaguchi remix of “Get Your Wish.” Though we expected his single from Secret Sky, “Look At The Sky,” it was still nice just to see the Nurture album rollout continue.

However, one of his fans, Diane, who goes by @doctorkawaii on Twitter, hasn’t “been able to get ‘look at the sky’ off my mind since Secret Sky.” And so she used the song as inspiration to build a WebApp that takes photos of people literally looking up at the sky and collating them with GPS data.

Completely based on crowdsourced data, it’s a lot to compile and the site is only running locally at the moment, though Diane hopes to get it hosted on a public website soon.

Check out the concept below and read Diane’s how-to here!

hi @porterrobinson ! i haven't been able to get "look at the sky" off my mind since #SecretSky so i used it as inspiration to build this webapp for your birthday gift 🍰 for the past 3 days, i asked your fans (and my coworkers lol) to look at the sky and share what they see ☁️ pic.twitter.com/a4SMpNHErX — ✧ dIANE aka VIETUAL SELF ✧ (@doctorkawaii) July 16, 2020

this was very exciting to make and i thought it would remind people that even though we can’t enjoy life together in person, we’re still connected under the same sky! the idea to plot this data onto google maps was also inspired by how much you enjoy virtual experiences… — ✧ dIANE aka VIETUAL SELF ✧ (@doctorkawaii) July 16, 2020

… as we’ve seen before when we were listening to music together as a squiggly line. plus, you love taking pictures of nature, so i hope you enjoy what everyone has sent in from their homes! i hope that everyone takes the opportunity to get fresh air too.

📸⊂( ・ ̫・)⊃🌤️☁️ — ✧ dIANE aka VIETUAL SELF ✧ (@doctorkawaii) July 16, 2020

this site is currently running locally and i’m figuring out how i can deploy this to an actual site for you and anyone else to see, but i hope you enjoy the gif for now. take care of yourself and have a lovely birthday week, @porterrobinson ! we love and miss you!! — ✧ dIANE aka VIETUAL SELF ✧ (@doctorkawaii) July 16, 2020