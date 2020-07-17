Earlier this week, Tory Lanez was arrested after police found a gun in his car, which was also carrying Megan Thee Stallion. Now, it’s been revealed that the gunshots Megan sustained at the party were allegedly inflicted by Lanez within the car.

Megan’s foot bleeding was initially believed to be caused by broken glass, but was apparently the result of gunshots. Law enforcement found four shell casings in the car. According to TMZ, their sources say that Lanez is likely to claim it was an accidental shooting.

As for why Lanez was only charged with a concealed weapon and not the shooting? TMZ says witnesses are not cooperating with police up to this point, and it’s possible Megan might not have filed charges as she felt intimidated as an “alleged domestic violence victim.”

Apparently there is a cell phone video of the shooting, but police have not been able to see it yet, as, again, cooperation from witnesses is proving difficult.

Lanez has previously collaborated with Steve Aoki, RL Grime, and Keys N Krates.

via TMZ | Photo via The Come Up Show