Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” is more than just a classic. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and is included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” Now, Tina Turner and Kygo have remade the track with a new electronic, melodic twist and it sounds fantastic.

Of course, any track with the legendary Tina Turner is going to have an edge, but Kygo’s idiosyncratic production is the perfect accompaniment to her voice, even if it still just sounds like any other Kygo.

Says Kygo, “I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to. ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all-time favorite songs so to have a chance to rework it has been a very special moment in my career. I love working around timeless vocals and although it’s challenging to preserve elements of the original track and adding my own touch, I’m extremely happy with how it turned out!”

Check out the new collaboration below!

Photo via Andrew MacPherson (Tina Turner) / Johannes Lovund (Kygo)