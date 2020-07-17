The live music industry is basically on hold and everyone has their opinion as to when it might thrive again. Lollapalooza‘s co-founder, Marc Geiger, for one, believes gigs won’t return fully until 2022.

Speaking on the Bob Lefsetz Podcast, Geiger said “super-spreader” events such as Lollapalooza will take longer to come back. “In my humble opinion, it’s going to be 2022,” he said point blank.

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, most of us adjusted with false hope that live events would return in maybe a couple of weeks… or months… and now the harsh reality is we’re looking into 2021 or 2022.

Geiger added, “the next six months may be more painful than the last six months, and maybe the next six months after that are even more so.” The industry faces “spacing and density” issues as well as “infinite liabilities.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Source: NME | Credit: Charles Reagan Hackleman