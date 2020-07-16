Zedd’s last single, “Good Thing” with Kehlani, was released September 2019, nearly a full year ago. Now, he’s back for his first new track of 2020 with Jasmine Thompson and it’s absolutely beautiful. “Funny” is a song about a breakup and how it’s usually easier for one person to move on than the other.

“This is somewhat of a new zone for me, but I feel really comfortable making music in that tempo,” Zedd told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “And like I said, I used to make a lot more club bangers and just like experimentally more harder stuff, and until I discovered my love for more vocal driven pop music. But still there’s something interesting in it, like from my old world, basically. And yeah, this is a tempo I definitely enjoy a lot making.”

The song is more in line with Zedd’s recent work like “Good Thing,” “365,” “Happy Now,” and “The Middle,” especially compared to the sort of sounds he used on True Colors. Check out the song below!

Additionally in his chat with Lowe, Zedd spoke about his third album: “Well, my big project is my third album. It’s been like six years since my last album I believe? [Editor’s note: True Colors was released in 2015.] Yeah. Yeah, because I decided to, because my albums takes so long, I wanted to try and be a part of the world where you make a song and you can release it right away without having to wait three years or however long. My last album took quite a few years. So all the ‘Stays’ and ‘Middles’ and all those songs, I kind of just released as I finished them, which was awesome. And ‘Funny’ was the same concept, that I finished the song and as soon as possible, obviously COVID made things a little bit more complicated than normal, but we released the song [in a timely manner].”

Hopefully we get more news about Z3, as it’s come to be known, soon. Until then, enjoy “Funny”!

Zedd & Jasmine Thompson – Funny [Lyrics]

[Verse 1]

The curtains are closed now, nothin’ to see

But a dozen dying roses at our feet

Your timing’s perfect, ironic to me

Showing up the moment that you shouldn’t be, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Last time I checked, you’re the one that left

Last words you said, that you couldn’t care less

[Chorus]

It’s funny how you miss me

More than you could ever love me

How you couldn’t give me everything

And now you want it from me

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, it’s funny (Funny, funny, funny)

(Lips and, lips and, lips and

‘Cause these lips and, lips and, lips)

And both my hands around his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny, oh)

[Verse 2]

Sending a message through mutual friends

It’s like I’m talking to you using them

You heard I was happy and I heard you’re not

I guess freedom didn’t free you like you thought, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Last time I checked, you’re the one that left

Last words you said, that you couldn’t care less

[Chorus]

It’s funny how you miss me

More than you could ever love me

How you couldn’t give me everything

And now you want it from me

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, it’s funny (Funny, funny, funny)

(Lips and, lips and, lips and

‘Cause these lips and, lips and, lips)

And both my hands around his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Oh)

[Bridge]

It’s funny how you miss me

More than you could ever love me

How you couldn’t give me everything

And now you want it from me

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny)

[Chorus]

It’s funny how you’re calling

Couldn’t answer if I wanted

‘Cause his lips are on my lips

And both my hands are on his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny)

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, it’s funny (Funny, funny, funny)

(Lips and, lips and, lips and

‘Cause these lips and, lips and, lips)

And both my hands around his body

Yeah, it’s funny how it’s different

Now that I got somebody

Yeah, it’s funny (Yeah, it’s funny, oh)

[Outro]

Who’s laughing now? Who’s laughing now? Oh

Who’s laughing now? Who’s laughing now? Oh

Photo via Rukes.com