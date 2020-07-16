Tomorrowland’s digital festival, Around The World, is due to go down next weekend, July 25 & 26. With names like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Nervo, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Tiësto, Don Diablo, San Holo, Netsky, and way, way more, the annual Belgian festival is staying true to its roots.

Next weekend, fans will also be treated to exclusive performances from Tiësto’s new alias VER:WEST, which promises a more melodic house sound, as well as Katy Perry, who appears to only have a 15 minute set on Saturday.

The schedule below is in the festival’s native time, CEST, but you can visit Tomorrowland’s website to see a fully interactive schedule and adjust to your time zone.