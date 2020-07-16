Last month, Live Nation announced its own drive-in concert series in the US with performers like Brad Paisley, Nelly, Darius Rucker, and Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero. Held over the July 10th – 12th weekend across Nashville, Indianapolis and St. Louis, it seems the shows were a success. However, the UK leg of the series will not go on as it has been cancelled due to fears over “localised lockdowns.”

“The Live From The Drive In concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer,” a statement reads.

“We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans. However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence. We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again. Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days.”

The drive-in gigs were scheduled to take place from July 29 onwards, across venues in Birmingham, Bolton, Bristol, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Lincoln, Liverpool, London, Milton Keynes, Newmarket and Teesside.

Photo Credit: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/DPA