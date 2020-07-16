It’s been four years since we got Lido’s debut album, Everything. It was a groundbreaking piece of work that proved the producer/singer’s talent, and it was named #3 on Your EDM’s Top 10 Albums of 2016. Now, with the release of his new single “Rise,” he’s revealed the album title, release date, and tracklist of his next album.

The new single boasts an array of fluttering pop hooks and delicate instrumentation with brilliantly introspective lyrics. With this single, we’re even more excited to listen to the full production of his next album.

“Rise” is the third single from Lido’s upcoming album PEDER, set to release on September 18th on Because Music. See the tracklist below, including previously released singles “Postclubridehomemusic” and “How To Do Nothing.” More featured artists will be revealed closer to the album release date.

PEDER Track List:

01. “Yellow Bike” (intro)

02. “Rise”

03. “Please Fasten Your Seatbelt”

04. “Grouptext”

05. “Layaway”

06. “5 Songs” (interlude)

07. “Part Time”

08. “University”

09. “How To Do Nothing”

10. “BEST4U”

11. “Postclubridehomemusic”

12. “Pure/Santiago”

