David Guetta and MORTEN have unleashed their joint New Rave EP featuring four new tracks — “Kill Me Slow,” “Nothing,” “Bombardment,” and “Odyssey.” As shows and festivals have come to a full stop, we’re missing and living for the kind of energy heard here.

Guetta speaks on how the New Rave EP came about:

A year ago, I started to make music with my friend Morten. I felt like there was a choice between underground which was cool but maybe more adapted to clubs rather than festivals, or edm that was still killing the dancefloor but was sounding the same for the last 4 years and was not satisfying anymore.

And their fully realized direction:

We wanted to make music that would be sexy, have the cool factor of techno, the energy of edm and why not the emotion of trance. We wanted to make quality dance music with zero compromise and give a lot of attention to finding new sonics. We wanted to make music people have never heard before. Almost one year later and many producers started to make music in the same style, our music is becoming a movement and djs call it future rave.

The New Rave EP is a mix of inspiration and that’s what makes it stand out. When we listen, we hear a blend of two distinct artists and their preferred genres, but the cohesion of these factors is absolutely massive. The EP is part main stage and part underground — and full, nonstop force.

Finally, the New Rave EP is fully revealed. Listen here.

David Guetta & MORTEN – New Rave EP