Tomorrowland is gearing up for its first-ever virtual Around the World festival and the staging looks spectacular!

The teasers below highlights a few of the stages Tomorrowland has prepared for the epic event next weekend. Enter the Atmosphere, Core and Elixir stage for a unique musical journey featuring Amelie Lens, Dixon, Joyhauser, Adam Beyer and more. The aesthetic light show has us entirely captivated in just a short minute’s time.

The virtual lineup rivals any real-life Tomorrowland stage, featuring the usual suspects, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, David Guetta, Afrojack, Vini Vici, Steve Aoki, and more. Plus, Yellow Claw, Charlotte de Witte, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens, Wildstylez, Nervo, San Holo, Eptic and the list goes on.

Tomorrowland describes the upcoming fest, “A new destination, a new home.”

Around the World takes place July 25 & 26. Get tickets here.

Stage Preview: Core

Stage Preview: Atmosphere

Stage Preview: Elixir