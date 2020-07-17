Electric Daisy Carnival Korea has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The news comes just a month out from the festival’s scheduled dates, August 15 – 16, 2020.
Organizers provide an official statement:
The well-being of our fans has always been our number one priority. Though the world is moving in a more positive direction, it is still too early for us to gather at EDC Korea 2020 on our scheduled dates. While we are all disappointed by this outcome, we are excited to shift our focus to creating an unforgettable experience at next year’s festival.
We can’t say we’re surprised in the least. At this point, we’re expecting virtually every festival on the books to postpone and/or reschedule into 2021. Unfortunately, those waiting to dance under the electric sky will have to wait longer — but it’s best for everyone’s safety.
Statement from EDC Korea
• EDC Korea 헤드라이너 여러분, 안녕하세요. 팬 여러분의 건강은 항상 저희의 최우선 사항입니다. 전 세계가 조금씩 더 긍정적인 방향으로 향하고는 있지만, 아직은 안전하게 보장된 관람 환경에서 여러분들을 만나기 어려운 상황이라고 여겨집니다. 안타까운 소식이지만, 저희는 올해 행사를 2021년도로 연기하여 내년에 여러분과 함께 잊지 못할 경험을 만들어야겠다고 결정을 하게 되었습니다. 곳곳에서 각고의 노력을 하고 계시는 의료진 여러분께 응원의 메시지를 드립니다. 하나티켓, 트레이지, 위메프 예매자 분들의 경우, 구매하신 티켓은 2021년도까지 유지하실 수 있으며, 이 경우 성원에 감사드리는 의미로 추가적인 혜택들을 받으실 수 있습니다. 내년에 참여하기 어렵거나, KLOOK 혹은 인터파크에서 티켓을 예매하신 경우, 전액 환불됨을 알려드립니다. KLOOK, 트레이지 예매자 분들의 경우 이메일을 통하여 환불 관련 절차를 안내 받으실 수 있으며, 하나티켓, 위메프, 인터파크 예매자 분들께는 문자 메시지로 안내될 예정이오니 확인하여 주시기 바랍니다. We’ll see you Under the Electric Sky in 2021! • Dear EDC Korea Headliners, The well-being of our fans has always been our number one priority. Though the world is moving in a more positive direction, it is still too early for us to gather at EDC Korea 2020 on our scheduled dates. While we are all disappointed by this outcome, we are excited to shift our focus to creating an unforgettable experience at next year’s festival. We send our full support to all of the hard-working medical personnel during these times. Your current festival passes from HanaTicket, WeMakePrice or Trazy will be valid for EDC Korea 2021 and you will receive additional benefits for free as a thank you from us for being so supportive. If you are unable to attend or have bought tickets from Klook or Interpark, full refunds will be available. Please check your email inbox if you bought tickets from KLOOK or Trazy and check your text messages if you bought tickets from HanaTicket, WeMakePrice or Interpark. We’ll see you Under the Electric Sky in 2021!
Photo via Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events