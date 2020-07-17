Electric Daisy Carnival Korea has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The news comes just a month out from the festival’s scheduled dates, August 15 – 16, 2020.

Organizers provide an official statement:

The well-being of our fans has always been our number one priority. Though the world is moving in a more positive direction, it is still too early for us to gather at EDC Korea 2020 on our scheduled dates. While we are all disappointed by this outcome, we are excited to shift our focus to creating an unforgettable experience at next year’s festival.

We can’t say we’re surprised in the least. At this point, we’re expecting virtually every festival on the books to postpone and/or reschedule into 2021. Unfortunately, those waiting to dance under the electric sky will have to wait longer — but it’s best for everyone’s safety.

Photo via Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events