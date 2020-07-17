Eliminate and SHAQ have teamed up for an absolutely filthy and hilarious new dubstep banger, “Tear It Up.” You might ask, “But how is a dubstep track hilarious?” Clearly, you don’t really know Eliminate. The track opens with a phone call between the two artists:

“Hello?”

“Yo Nate.”

“Oh hey legendary basketball player and international superstar, Shaquille O’Neal.”

“You ready to tear this place up?”

“Uhhh yeah! Let’s slam dunk on these fools. I’m really glad that we’re friends.”

“Shut up, play the track!”

“Eh, uh, yeah, sorry.”

Sweetness. And then it’s into the meat of the track, a blistering and devastating dubstep banger that is on par or above for both artists. And then, to top it all off, it ends with Shaq saying, “Eliminate’s a bitch!”

Just… ugh. *chef’s kiss*

Listen below.

