Kaskade rides a chill wave with Finnstagram for his latest track, “When You’re Dreaming.”

The single off his forthcoming album Destinations: Living Room is all about smooth, easy listening. With the clubs shut down and festivals on hold, the dance music community has found solace, trading in its typical fast-paced rhythm for at home living, creating, and live streaming.

Destinations: Living Room will be released on Kaskade’s own imprint, Arkade. For now, we’re offered a glimpse through “When You’re Dreaming” and the album’s leading single “Parasite” with Lucid Luv.

Now is the time for experimenting, as artists take us new places from the comfort of our homes. Enjoy the dreamy production from Kaskade and Finnstagram here.

Kaskade & Finnstagram – When You’re Dreaming

Photo via Rukes.com