Amazon Music yesterday announced a scorching line-up of dance DJs and producers – including Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris’s project Love Regenerator, Jayda G, Tiësto, Kygo, Galantis and Disclosure for ‘The Summer Sessions’ – a selection of playlists launching today, July 17, hosted by some of the biggest names in dance music in weekly rotation.

Each party playlist, available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers globally, will showcase the DJs ultimate summer dance anthems, packed with the best new electronic music as well as dance classics. New playlists will drop every Friday until August 28.

A global line-up of dance DJs form The Summer Sessions line-up:

Disclosure / Galantis / Jayda G/ Kygo / Love Regenerator / Martin Garrix / Tiësto

Aluna / Bklava / Black Coffee / CamelPhat / Chromeo / Eats Everything / Faithless / Felix Da Housecat

Felix Jaehn / Frank Walker / Gamper & Dadoni / Groove Armada / HUGEL / Idris Elba / Jerome

Juan Magán / LUM!X / Loud Luxury / Martin Jensen / MK / Monki / Prospa

Purple Disco Machine / Regard / Sinego / Sofi Tukker / Solardo / The Wookies / VIZE

As a part of the Summer Sessions campaign, the headline DJs – Martin Garrix, Jayda G, Disclosure, Kygo, Love Regenerator, Tiësto, and Galantis – will also be releasing brand new Amazon Original tracks, available only on Amazon Music. The Amazon Original tracks are:

· Martin Garrix – “Higher Ground” (DubVision Remix)

· Jayda G – “Are U Down (Kootenay Klub Mix)”

· Disclosure – A Joe Goddard Remix of their forthcoming new single

· Kygo – Track to Be Announced

· Love Regenerator, Steve Lacy – “Live Without Your Love (Solardo Ball Bass Remix)”

· Tiësto – Track to Be Announced

· Galantis – “Faith (Sondr Remix)”

Talking about his playlist, Martin Garrix says: “I’m super happy to be sharing my summer playlist for everyone to be able to enjoy from the comfort of their own home or wherever summer will take them. I hope it will bring some good vibes!”

“I’m excited to be a part of Amazon Music’s Summer Sessions campaign again, this year brought to you by Love Regenerator. It features big tunes from some of my favorites over the years plus an exclusive Solardo remix of my latest single, ‘Live Without Your Love,’” says Calvin Harris.

“I’m really excited to share my very special Amazon Summer Sessions Playlist. It will be filled with nothing but great vibes and feel good music to brighten up your summer! You can also expect a very special surprise,” says Tiësto.

To hear a DJs Summer Sessions playlist, Amazon Music customers can simply ask, “Alexa, play The Summer Sessions with (DJs Name)” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.

The Summer Sessions schedule is: