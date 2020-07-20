At the beginning of July, at least eight artists, including G Jones, Apashe, Bleep Bloop, Kai Wachi, and Must Die!, pulled off the Dancefestopia 2020 lineup for concerns about playing a festival in the midst of COVID-19. The festival, originally scheduled for this September, expressed the intent to continue along with its planned event regardless.

Now, just about three weeks later, DFT has announced that it is officially cancelling this year’s events and is looking to 2021.

“For the last four months, we’ve navigated the rollercoaster of information and emotional ups and downs of this terrible pandemic. Guided by experts in public health and safety, we chose to keep moving forward in hopes the situation woudl improve. Unfortunately, this incredible escape from lie’s pain, stresses and uncertainties is not possible in an environment where those pains are carried by those who seek to avoid it. With devastation in our hearts, we are sad to say Dancefestopia 2020 must be postponed to September 9-12, 2021.”

All 2020 tickets will automatically rollover to 2021 if you wish them to do so. Refunds will also be available between Thursday, July 23 and August 13.

EDC Las Vegas in October has yet to be postponed or cancelled.

We will be dancing down the yellow brick road before you know it 💚 #DFT2021 pic.twitter.com/ONSDAkKd7O — Dancefestopia (@Dancefestopia) July 20, 2020

Photo via Eugene PROtography for Dancefestopia