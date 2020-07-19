Underage drinkers are taking advantage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The New York Post has discovered a new trend on Tik Tok in which teenagers are purchasing alcohol with fake IDs — and uploading the videos, because yolo. Apparently, during a pandemic, nobody cares to check under the mask to see if the buyer looks anything like their ID.

A caption on one of the viral posts reads — “PSA: use ur fakes as much as possible rn bc if you wear a mask they cant see ur whole face lol.”

Another one of the videos is set to J-Kwon’s “Tipsy” — “Teen drinking is very bad. Yo, I got a fake ID though.”

Tik Tok videos exposing this Gen Z trend have racked up millions upon millions of plays.

Of course, this is illegal and not encouraged — but, if you’re interested, watch here.

H/T: Mixmag | Source: New York Post