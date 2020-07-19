Kanye West, in the most Kanye West fashion, just tweeted and deleted a new album announce.

Only the screenshot evidence below remains of West’s “New Album DONDA coming JULY 24 #2020VISION.” The rapper and music producer tweeted out yesterday and soon deleted it. So, it’s a toss up whether this was a strategy to attract attention or he had a sudden change of heart.

The tracklist appears to include approximately 20 tracks, with titles “DONDA,” “24,” “LORD I NEED YOU,” SKURR” and more.

Kanye’s deleted album announcement: DONDA pic.twitter.com/gn538VM7vg — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) July 18, 2020

This news comes on the heels West’s newly announced presidential run for 2020. On Independence Day, he said officially, “I am running for president of the United States.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

So, will DONDA actually drop on July 24th? We’ll know soon enough — check back this Friday.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons