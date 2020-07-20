Zeds Dead is gearing up for another massive release with the deluxe version of We Are Deadbeats Volume 4.

The Deadbeats album, released early 2020, introduced us to a number of collaborations between Zeds Dead and bass heavy friends of the label — Subtronics, Holly, Champagne Drip, and more. The upcoming deluxe compilation, due out this Friday, mainly consists of remixes with a few brand new productions as well.

Remix wise, “Bumpy Teeth” with Subtronics gets the Blanke treatment, “Asteroid” with Holly gets remixed by Um.., and Eprom brings old school destruction to “Ether” with Deathpact. Plus, Chee, Sippy, ALRT and more are in the mix.

New titles include “Ruff” with Yookie, “Taken” with Yultron, and “Reason” with Floret Loret. Zeds Dead’s immaculate collaboration with Rezz, “Into the Abyss,” is also thrown in for good measure.

See the full tracklist below and check back Friday to experience We Are Deadbeats Volume 4 in a new light.

Zeds Dead Presents: We Are Deadbeats Volume 4 Deluxe