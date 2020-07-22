Proximity has already had a couple successful live stream ventures, teaming up with Brownies & Lemonade for both Digital Mirage events. But now, the YouTube channel/label is entering a whole new world of live stream events.

Teaming up with 24/7 TV network for Gaming & Pop Culture, VENN, Proximity will be bringing artists to perform on a live stage with the channel’s always-on gaming and pop culture content.

“Many of you know I’m big in to gaming and bring that in to Proximity a lot, but I wanted to take it a step further after our test pilot we did with Illenium and Ekali,” says Proximity founder Blake Coppelson. “VENN is giving us the space and resources to shoot high level production with a bunch of the artists you see uploaded on Proximity year round.

“Basically we’re going to start a livestream gaming series + live performances from Proximity artists and I can’t believe that was a real sentence.”

VENN officially launches August 5. Check out the teaser below.