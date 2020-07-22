Spotify is debuting a new feature with video podcasts aka vodcasts.

In its obvious move to compete with YouTube, Spotify will be offering vodcasts to free and premium users alike. The visual content is in testing stages, and intended to supplement and bring more engagement to established podcasts.

According to Rolling Stone, some podcasts included in the new vodcasts effort include: The Morning Toast, Fantasy Footballers, The Rooster Teeth Podcast, and Book of Basketball 2.0. Hopefully there are some music-based vodcasts in the mix as well.

Head of Content Partnerships at Spotify, Lauren Jarvis, revealed to the publication:

We know that many listeners also enjoy watching their favorite podcasts. This new feature brings an audio and visual experience to fans, deepening how they connect with their favorite podcasters on Spotify.

For now, only select podcasts will be invited to publish vodcasts on Spotify. However, every user will be able to access the new content.

Would you be likely to watch a vodcast on Spotify? Let us know!

Source: Rolling Stone | Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image