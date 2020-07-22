Skrillex & The Beach Boys… he’s already worked with The Doors, so why not?

We’ve known for a bit that Skrillex has been in the studio working with Heavy Mellow, but new IG Story footage from Colt B., a recording engineer, shows him in the studio with Bruce Johnston, who’s done vocals, keyboards, bass, and percussion for The Beach Boys since 1965.

Heavy Mellow confirmed on his Instagram story, “writing with one of The Beach boys rn.” And in another says, “yoooo we just made the most beautiful song ever w one of The Beach Boys.”

It’s unclear if this is what Heavy Mellow and Skrillex have already been working on or something new entirely. But it’s safe to say this one’s signed, sealed, and delivered and we’re probably getting it sometime this year.

Check out the clips below!

Photo by Marilyn Hue