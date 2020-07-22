Following the Anamanaguchi remix from last week, Porter Robinson just dropped a brand new remix for his own track, under the silly name DJ NOT PORTER ROBINSON.

Contrary to the original, more mellow song, this remix is a sound that many have been craving from the artist. It’s a wildly more upbeat tune with some of the hallmarks of his Spitfire and Worlds eras. Still with the modulated vocals intact, they sound even more anime-inspired and beautiful here. And with the chopped up synths and far more “EDM”-ish vibe, this is sure to be the festival version that so many will fall in love with.

We’re still waiting for Nurture to come, but this is a hugely amazing consolation in the meantime. Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com