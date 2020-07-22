Bass lovers will tell you it’s 75/150… Techno and trance lovers will say its somewhere between 120-140… But a new study shows the sexiest BPM actually sits at 119.

The research done by Supplement Place out of the UK reveals the most sensual songs — which to no surprise are largely contributed by The Weeknd and “Earned it” takes the cake. Also, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Bryson Tiller and Trey Songz make the list.

According to the study, “Across the original 60,000 songs, the average BPM was 119, which is around the same speed as Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and “Just Dance,” as well as Journey’s, “Don’t Stop Believing.”

To put this into EDM terms, Flume‘s “Never Be Like You” featuring Kai sits just above that sweet spot. As does “Lights” by Ellie Goulding.

We’d also argue it’s not the exact BPM or genre, but what you do with it.

The Weeknd – Earned It (from Fifty Shades Of Grey) (Explicit)

Source: Supplement Place