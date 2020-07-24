More than 500 illegal raves and street parties have been reported across London in the past month.

That’s an average of nearly 17 incidents per night, although they tend to pop up over the weekends. Approximately 86 incidents were reported last Saturday, for instance, and the disorder is expected to continue into this weekend and beyond.

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these unauthorized events have been deemed “dangerous,” with regard to social distancing little to none. Although lockdown measures have been eased, this is clearly not the time for mass gatherings.

Thus, Met Police have vowed to continue to shut down illegal raves and street parties — even if that means seizing sound systems and other gear or making arrests. They are closely monitoring such events are working with local audio suppliers to stop organizers.

Commander Ade Adelekan believes the surge in street parties affects local communities — “The fear they create is totally unacceptable.”

“We also have to remember that the country remains in a national health crisis,” he adds. “It is vitally important we all play our part in avoiding mass gatherings to help protect ourselves, family and friends.”

Watch the VICE video on the London illegal rave scene below.

Source: Evening Standard