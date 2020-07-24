The UK’s dance music sector is calling out for government help amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

With shows, festivals, and entire tours on hold, DJs, producers and promoters have launched #LetUsDance. The initiative is focused on the club scene, which demands to be included in the newly announced £1.57 billion support fund.

Artists backing the #LetUsDance movement include: Adam Beyer, Andy C, Caribou, Charlotte De Witte, Daniel Avery, Eats Everything, Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Danny Rampling, Maya Jane Coles, Massive Attack, Mistajam, Norman Jay, Pete Tong, Roni Size, Simone Butler and Thom Yorke.

Michael Kill of the Night Time Industries Association publicly stated:

The NTIA warmly welcomes the announcement by the government that £1.57 billion will provide a lifeline to vital cultural and heritage organisations. But we are keen to gain assurances … that dance music venues and nightclubs will be eligible to apply for the funding and that it will not be reserved purely for venues like the Royal Albert Hall and the West End. The UK is home to a rich and diverse range of institutions, all of whom should be fairly entitled to this investment

The hashtag prompts dance music fans to post their favorite pre-COVID, pre-lockdown photos and videos to show how important such events are to the community and culture. If you post, be sure to use the #LetUsDance hashtag.

Source: Complete Music Update