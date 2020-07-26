We all want to get back to partying, shows, and festivals as quickly as possible, and that means not going to any right now. The more we expose ourselves and others to COVID-19, or even the risk of it, the longer it will take to get back to any semblance of normalcy. It’s a shame then that a few DJs this past weekend threw events that did not follow social distancing or health guidelines.

Lee Burridge apparently threw an illegal party in New York City on Friday — there are videos floating around on social media to confirm this. And then Kaskade apparently threw a boat party in Miami, where there have been over 75,000 new reported cases of COVID in just the past week alone.

In the video below, shared by @itsscynthiaa on Twitter and originally captured by @laurendekok on Instagram, Kaskade is seen playing on a large boat with his name emblazoned in the air. There are a bunch of people on the dock surrounding the boat, all in close proximity and not wearing masks.

Your EDM reached out to Kaskade’s team early this morning to ask if any safety precautions were taken ahead of the event, or their reasoning for throwing it, but have not heard back at time of publishing.

Looks like it girlies! In Miami dade county! The epicenter of florida!! Responsible!!!! pic.twitter.com/PXu3yhBQXC — 444 mamí (@itsscynthiaa) July 26, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com