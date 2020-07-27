Lots of EDM artists have taken opportunities outside EDM, whether it’s a branding opportunity, or modeling, or game show contestant, what have you. But, to date, no one else other than Slushii has had the honor of guesting on an episode of Robot Chicken.

Last night’s new episode of the claymation, adult TV show featured a skit with lab rats in cages, in which Slushii voiced the malformed rat with an ear on its back. The voice acting is absolutely superb, and the producer seems like an absolute natural at it.

Check out the clip below!

so I voice acted on tonight’s ep of Robot Chicken Life is crazy 😭❤️ https://t.co/W6wNK57xrz — slushii (@SlushiiMusic) July 27, 2020

My Robot Chicken debut as the rat with an ear on its back ! Shoutout @wizmatts for the opportunity❤️ pic.twitter.com/ugLhYMeiin — slushii (@SlushiiMusic) July 27, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com