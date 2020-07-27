Rezz has remixed Melanie Martinez and we’re only a day away from the official premiere.

Proximity just shared the surprise announcement along with the single’s hypnotic album art — and the entire presentation has us insanely hyped.

SURPRISE! We're premiering Rezz's new Melanie Martinez remix in 24 hours on Proximity. 🙂https://t.co/2dyONps3OJ pic.twitter.com/3pJK22RCfj — Proximity (@ProximityM) July 27, 2020

Melanie’s alternative take on pop is the perfect contrast to the signature dark and edgy sound that is Rezz. The unexpected combo has us counting down the hours.

Days ago, Rezz shared: “I miss releasing music for fun as soon as I create it & not worry about a whole immaculate plan to put it out.” This surprise release may be the first.

Get ready for the premiere here. Click “Set Reminder” to get a notification and subscribe for more Rezz.

In the meantime, check out a preview via Cult of Rezz!

Rezz did not just remix Melanie Martinez why does it slap so hard?? pic.twitter.com/FUCw1xVTqM — ☥ ᴿᵉᶻᶻᵇᶦᵃⁿ 𖤐 (@cult_of_rezz) July 21, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com