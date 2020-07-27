Zedd has teamed up with YouTube creator DoodleChaos to make an exciting game for fans that’s the first of its kind. It allows Minecraft players to have an active listening experience within the game where his new song “Funny” with Jasmine Thomson is synced up to movement and players are encouraged to attempt and clear the level without missing a beat.

While plenty of artists and labels have brought music “festivals” to the game, this is the first time that we know of that an artist has ported their song directly to the game with an interactive minigame within the Minecraft world.

Find all the setup instructions in the description of the video below!

Photo via Rukes.com