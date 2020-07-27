This past weekend, The Chainsmokers held a charity concert in the Hamptons, sponsored by their tequila JAJA, benefiting No Kid Hungry and Children’s Medical Fund of New York. Tickets for the swanky event started at $1,000 and went up to $25,000, so it wasn’t for everybody. But it was for a good cause, right?

Now, the DJ group is getting shredded on Twitter (they’re currently trending with over 35k tweets) for flaunting public health guidelines. In the many videos shared to Twitter, ripped from Instagram stories of those who were there, social distancing hardly seems enforced at all.

The screenshot shared by @jakesonaplane below claims health guidelines were enforced: “every temperature checked, people confined to 20×20 parking spots, bathrooms 6 feet apart, masks at all time when going to bathroom,hand sanitizer for everyone…” But the photos and videos clearly tell a different story.

Video ripped by @firenzemike from Chainsmokers manager Adam Alpert and posted to Twitter currently has 1.7 million views at time of publishing. There are so many people so close together you can hardly even make out the cars in the crowd.

See the videos and photos below.

The chainsmokers paving the way for 3,000 new hospitalizations. This is straight up irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/dUENNSjfPo — Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) July 27, 2020

this is the first time where it's like "would you have believed me 5 years ago if I told you chainsmokers would flaunt public health guidelines and perform to a crowd despite a viral pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands" and the answer is "yes"https://t.co/qY6nITVNau — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) July 27, 2020

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻‍♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com