Lollapalooza live and in person is cancelled, but the Chicago festival just dropped the lineup for their digital festival happening this weekend! And the lineup is absolutely incredible.

Regular headlining acts like Lorde, Arcade Fire, Run The Jewels, LCD Soundsystem, Tyler, The Creator, The Cure, and Paul McCartney are on the lineup, not to mention Chance The Rapper, Cypress Hill, Future, Ellie Goulding, OutKast, Tenacious D, Gary Clark Jr, Imagine Dragons, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tove Lo, Khalid, LL COOL J, Tom Morello, Portugal. The Man, and others.

And that isn’t even mentioning the EDM on the lineup: 4B, Alison Wonderland (Live Set), Boombox Cartel, Brownies and Lemonade & Friends, CloZee, Elderbrook, Elohim, G Jones b2b Eprom, Jonas Blue, Kaskade, Lido, Louis The Child with a special Watching Paint Dry set, Marc Rebillet (he’s sort of EDM, yeah?), NGHTMRE, SAYMYNAME, Valentino Khan, Whipped Cream, YehMe2, and ZHU.

At this point, it’s still unclear what, if any sets, will be new and freshly recorded. In the replies on the tweet, there’s a lot of speculation and discussion, but no direct answers from Lollapalooza. It’s unlikely that they’ll all be new — that’s a lot of money to throw at over a dozen headlining artists for a free stream on YouTube. But the Brownies & Lemonade set will likely be fresh, and the Louis The Child watching paint dry set???? We’ve gotta see what that is.

No matter, you can watch it exclusively on YouTube beginning this Thursday, July 30 at 5pm CT. The full schedule will be released this Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Charles Reagan Hackleman