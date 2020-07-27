Dear Lorin,

It’s time to talk about the Bassdrop…

A new petition authored by The Bassnectar PROJECT Community aims to reclaim the classic bassdrop symbol from Bassnectar following his exit from music after multiple allegations of sexual assault and grooming of underage girls. The symbol, and the community that has adopted it, the petition claims, are bigger than Bassnectar himself.

“We’re the folks handing out water bottles at shows, gathering by the hundreds to clean beaches and organizing narcan training. We’re supporting up and coming artists, and we’re making sure that people stranded after a show get home. We’re making art. A ton of it. And we shouldn’t have to stop just because you’re taking your bass and going home.”

The petition also recognizes that Bassnectar told the community they couldn’t use the symbol to sell unapproved products, and “we largely ignored you.”

Undoubtedly, his fanbase feels betrayed and hurt by his actions which have been revealed over the past month — or rather, brought to light. The petition currently has over 1,500 signatures, though even if it reaches its goal, it’s largely meaningless beyond a show of support. Petitions on change.org that reach their goal don’t often effect any actual change.

