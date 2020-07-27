Diplo is throwing down in Fortnite once again, as he presents a very special and virtual Higher Ground experience for his online fanbase.

The renowned DJ/producer kicked off the game’s still fresh Party Royale mode with a Major Lazer set in May and apparently he made a great impression. He was recently asked back to throw down a special Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley set with special guests from his debut album, Noah Cyrus and Young Thug.

It’s safe to say, Diplo is assimilating into virtual culture quite well and he seems to always have a live stream announcement. He shares in the post below, “continuing to transition to living fully online.”

We don’t know when real-life shows will return. In the meantime, Diplo fans can get their fix thanks to Fortnite. More details below.

Diplo Presents: Higher Ground