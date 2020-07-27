Earlier today, The Chainsmokers started trending on Twitter (with over 65k tweets near its peak) for their charity show in the Hamptons this past weekend. With tickets available up to $25,000, one could say the charity portion of the event was a success. Unfortunately, videos and photos of the show demonstrate “egregious social distancing violations,” say NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, and he is “appalled.”

As a result, the NY Department of Health is launching an investigation into the event.

“We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health,” Cuomo said.

At time of publishing, The Chainsmokers have not said anything about the event or its lack of social distancing amid COVID-19.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com