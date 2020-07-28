RL Grime’s Sable Valley, established early 2019, has already become quite the tastemaker label. With releases featuring Cozway, Juelz, Montell2099, JAWNS, Jackal, and more, RL Grime has taken a young cadre of producers and given them a platform on which to shine.

Now, they’re preparing for the first compilation with 15 tracks out August 14: Summver Vol. 1.

Hopefully there’s even some new RL material on the compilation, but we also wouldn’t be mad if it was entirely featuring the artists he’s been lifting up.

Check out the teaser below!

SABLE VALLEY SUMMER VOL. 1 AUGUST 14 pic.twitter.com/VZqQLebJ7S — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) July 27, 2020

