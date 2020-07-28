Earlier this month, Oliver Tree dropped Ugly is Beautiful — and the album’s shining spin-off is this upgraded version of “Let Me Down” featuring blink-182.

With 2020 going the way it has, our minds are scrambling for any sort of nostalgia we can grasp, especially when it comes to music. The Oliver Tree blossomed in recent years and won our hearts with his alternative, offbeat charm — and matched with blink-182, we have no choice but to love this collaboration.

Oliver shared upon the album release: MY DEBUT ALBUM “UGLY IS BEAUTIFUL” IS OUT NOW! I WORKED ON IT FOR 5 YEARS AND NOW FINALLY I SHARE MY MAGNUM OPUS!

Now, we’re treated to this VIP of “Let Me Down” with his “childhood heroes.”

Listen here and rock out to the official lyric video! Scroll down for the full album.

Oliver Tree – Let Me Down (feat. blink-182)

Full album: https://olivertree.lnk.to/UglyisBeautifulID

Oliver Tree – Ugly is Beautiful