Martin Garrix wowed fans with his Tomorrowland Around the World performance — and the 8 brand new IDs that came with it!

Now, the producer’s own STMPD RCRDS is flexing, and has everyone guessing as to which artists these unreleased tracks belong to. Names thrown into the mix include Jay Hardway and Tom & Jame, closely associated acts Matisse & Sadko and Julian Jordan, plus DubVision, TV Noise, Seth Hills, and more. Given the organized promo, we’re expecting all forthcoming on STMPD RCRDS.

In the thread below, the label calls on fans to guess who’s behind the music. Let’s not rule out Martin Garrix or any of his other monikers. He just made YTRAM‘s epic debut last month and we can expect plenty more where that came from.

By the way, if you missed out on this virtual performance from Martin Garrix, don’t sweat. Fans can relive all full sets from Around the World for two weeks starting this Wednesday, July 29th.

Listen below and see details here.

Martin Garrix – STMPD RCRDS IDs