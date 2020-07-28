Back in April, before we knew how long this pandemic could potentially last, Imagine Music Festival in Georgia announced it was moving to the former home of TomorrowWorld in Chattahoochee Hills. Unfortunately, the festival cancelled, like all the rest, earlier this month.

However, it’s already looking forward to 2021 and has announced the phase one lineup for next year. Headliners are Illenium, Kaskade, and Gryffin, with some seriously special B2Bs on deck: Ghastly b2b Joyryde, Kayzo b2b Subtronics, Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, Champagne Drip b2b Luzcid, Wakaan Family b2b Set, Carnage b2b Borgore, and a mystery Adventure Club b2b set with an artist to be revealed later.

There’s also a fantastic assortment of house artists like Fisher, Malaa, Sidepiece, SNBRN, VNSSA, LP Giobbi, and way more. Plus Dieselboy, Brondo, Leah Culver, No Mana, Lick, Reaper, and plenty of others.

Tickets are available here now.

Photo via Rukes.com