Drake now rules the charts with the record for most Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits ever — and thanks to DJ Khaled.

Khaled’s “POPSTAR” and “GREECE,” both featuring Drake, hold down No. 3 and No. 8 debut spots respectively. This seals the deal for the rapper, who has now stacked up his 39th and 40th Top 10 songs.

Make no mistake, Drake earned this title over the years with his consistent charting hits — “God’s Plan,” “Hotline Bling,” “Toosie Slide,” “Nice for What,” “In My Feelings,” “Best I Ever Had,” and the list goes on.

Star-studded collaborations with Rihanna, Future, 2 Chainz, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj and more also contribute to to Drake’s Top 10 tally.

Listen below and see Drake’s full Top 100 history here. Also, scroll down for a list of artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s.

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR feat. Drake

DJ Khaled – GREECE feat. Drake

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s

40- Drake

38- Madonna

34- The Beatles

31- Rihanna

30- Michael Jackson

28- Mariah Carey

28- Stevie Wonder

27- Janet Jackson

27- Elton John

25- Lil Wayne

25- Elvis Presley

25- Taylor Swift

Source: Billboard | Photo via The Holy Mountain for Insomniac