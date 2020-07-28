Drake now rules the charts with the record for most Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits ever — and thanks to DJ Khaled.
Khaled’s “POPSTAR” and “GREECE,” both featuring Drake, hold down No. 3 and No. 8 debut spots respectively. This seals the deal for the rapper, who has now stacked up his 39th and 40th Top 10 songs.
Make no mistake, Drake earned this title over the years with his consistent charting hits — “God’s Plan,” “Hotline Bling,” “Toosie Slide,” “Nice for What,” “In My Feelings,” “Best I Ever Had,” and the list goes on.
Star-studded collaborations with Rihanna, Future, 2 Chainz, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj and more also contribute to to Drake’s Top 10 tally.
Listen below and see Drake’s full Top 100 history here. Also, scroll down for a list of artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s.
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR feat. Drake
DJ Khaled – GREECE feat. Drake
Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s
40- Drake
38- Madonna
34- The Beatles
31- Rihanna
30- Michael Jackson
28- Mariah Carey
28- Stevie Wonder
27- Janet Jackson
27- Elton John
25- Lil Wayne
25- Elvis Presley
25- Taylor Swift
