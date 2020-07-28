“Titanium” by David Guetta with Sia is one of the most iconic songs in EDM, and Guetta’s biggest song by far. And to think, it was almost a collaboration with Katy Perry…

In a press conference ahead of Around The World with Michiel Beers of Tomorrowland and five MainStage artists, Steve Aoki in Las Vegas; Katy Perry in LA; NEVRO in London; Dimitri Vegas in Antwerp; and David Guetta from France, Perry brought up what could have been.

“Do you remember when, like almost 10 years ago, you sent me ‘Titanium?’” she asked. “This is when you had Sia, obviously from Zero 7, you know, who had already had the coolest success—she had demo’d that record. And you’d sent it to me and I remember specifically listening to it on the plane, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this song is so good. Who is the person on the record? They should stay on the freakin’ record. This is a hit record; don’t put me on the record! Keep Sia on this record!’”

“So I wrote you back an email and said, ‘You’re crazy! I don’t need to be on this record. Keep Sia on the record.'”