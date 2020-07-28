Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die came out July 10, including a collaboration with Marshmello, “Come & Go.”

Now, the masked saccharine producer claims that he and the late rapper have around “8 or 9 songs left” still in the vault.

“There had to be more unreleased @marshmellomusic x @JuiceWorlddd music. For the culture please drop,” tweeted @Odell_60.

8 or 9 songs left https://t.co/x969wdZ5zx — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 28, 2020

“Come & Go” was a fantastic collaboration and one that managed to show off Mello’s production, in contrast with his usual work with other rappers. We’d actually love to see what else the two came up with.

Listen to “Come & Go” again below.

Photo via Rukes.com