As a label, Monstercat’s image and branding have always been squeaky clean and friendly (with some recent exceptions) to both young kids and adults. Taking that into consideration, an official partnership with online game platform and game creation system Roblox is a total no brainer.

Over 50 tracks will be added to Roblox with more on the way. Artists like Pixel Terror, Ephixa, PIXL, Tokyo Machine, MUZZ, Protostar, Feint, Stephen Walking, Grant, Tails & Juelz, Noisestorm, and more are already available to users right now for their creations.

According to Monstercat CEO Mike Darlington, the platform has over 150 million active monthly users, “including half of kids in the United States between 9-12 years old.” He sees this as a gateway for kids to discover electronic music when there aren’t any shows going on, and there’s no age barrier, either.

Daniel Turcotte, Monstercat’s Commercial Director, said, “Monstercat was built on the idea of empowering the creative community, wherever and whatever they may choose to create. When thinking of user generated content, we typically think about video – but we recognize that modern content creators take all forms and we are thrilled to be able to provide a new suite of creatives the music they need to imagine and build new experiences within Roblox.”

Roblox is versatile in its creativity, empowering players to not only enjoy the various worlds within its universe, but also program games to share with a global audience. With its recent music installment, Monstercat seeks to reach existing developers (whose Roblox projects are on pace to earn $250 million through their game creations published on the Roblox platform in 2020), as well as inspire new users to begin creating games on the platform.

Electronic music never looked to young kids as new sources of fandom, as it was always music for the jilted generation, as The Prodigy so succinctly put it. Now, with artists like Marshmello and labels like Monstercat, young kids, some not even teenagers, are learning about artists they can become familiar with now and see live in the future.

The response to the announcement so far has been met with a lot of positivity, and Darlington says this is “only the beginning.” We’ll be waiting to see what they come out with next.