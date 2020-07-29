Calvin Harris is spending much of his time in quarantine back in his home of Scotland, so he’s putting his 6,000 sq ft Hollywood Hills home back on the market.

He bought the home from Steve Angello a little over two years ago, and attempted to sell it last year unsuccessfully before transitioning to renting it out for $25,000 a month, and then reducing it to $20,000. The large estate features multiple wings with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, as well as a duplex guesthouse sitting atop the stunning Hollywood Hills.

Harris also dropped $15 million on a Beverly Hills compound in 2014 and $14 million on a Bel Air property in 2018. He sold a second home in the Hollywood Hills back in February for $7 million, the same price he purchased it for 7 years prior.

See photos of the property below.

House photos via © Realtor.com / BACKGRID | Featured image via Rukes.com