Keep the dist-dance — a new museum exhibit aims to replicate the concert experience, particularly within the dance music realm.

The Design Museum of London features a brand new exhibit on the history of electronic music. Featured acts include the Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Jeff Mills, Frankie Knuckles, Aphex Twin, Daphne Oram, and Jean-Michel Jarre.

It’s described as follows:

Evoking the experience of being in a club, the exhibition will transport you through the people, art, design, technology and photography that have been shaping the electronic music landscape.

With live shows and entire tours canceled in 2020, this museum seems like the ideal way to experience music and gain some knowledge without the risk of large-scale events.

Watch below and get more info here. It’s open July 31, 2020 thru February 14, 2021.

Celebrate 50 years of legendary group Kraftwerk with their 3D show. Step into the visual world of The Chemical Brothers for one of their legendary live shows, as visuals and lights interact to create a new three-dimensional experience by Smith & Lyall – featuring Grammy Award-winning track ‘Got to Keep On’.

Travel to dance floors from Detroit to Chicago, Paris, Berlin and the UK’s thriving scene; featuring over 400 objects and the likes of Detroit techno legends Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins, Jeff Mills and Richie Hawtin, “Godfather of House Music” Frankie Knuckles, Haçienda designer Ben Kelly and the extreme visual world created by Weirdcore for Aphex Twin’s ‘Collapse’.

Source: The Guardian