Madeon taps Game of Thrones in his new music video for “Miracle.”

The striking visual presentation is directed by Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and stars Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), both known for their captivating roles in the popular HBO fantasy series. In this plot twist, they’re reunited through music.

Madeon tells how the collaboration came to be (via Twitter):

A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena Headey reached out about making a video for Miracle. Maisie Williams quickly joined (they had both met on the set of Game of Thrones).

Her vision was so clear, it was very different from the way I’ve illustrated the universe of “Good Faith” up to that point but that’s what made the idea so fascinating They focused on the drama of the music and made a beautiful video. I’m very honored that my music inspired them!

The official single and music video follows up a string of Good Faith era songs, “All My Friends,” “Dream Dream Dream” and “Be Fine.” Much like the production itself, the music video is a work of art.

