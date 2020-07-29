Marshmello has officially canceled his upcoming tour due to the ongoing pandemic.
Joytime: Into the Melloverse Tour was originally set to kick off August 28th, about a month from now, and run through October 2nd. However, due to unforeseen circumstances under the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Mello is making the move to cancel.
In the post below, the producer gives fans a much needed update:
The safety and well-being of every single one of you is way [more] important to me than the thought of rescheduling the tour for 2021. I also know a lot of us have been hit hard financially on top of everything else so I wanted to make sure everyone that bought a ticket got their money back.
Marshmello also urges fans to stay safe, wear masks, and practice social distancing.
Read the full statement below.
Joytime: Into the Melloverse Tour Canceled
Posted by marshmello on Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Photo via Rukes.com