Ever see the Pass The Beat challenge that producers were doing on Twitter? Now, one of them has actually been completed and it’s out now. On March 18, rising producer Wev posted a stem on Twitter and tagged multi-instrumentalist Ian Ewing to take it off his hands. From there, “Twitter Telephone” was born. After touching 7 different home studios, “Twitter Telephone” took the shape of a chill electronic track with hip hop, house and soul elements.

From Wev and Ian, it went to Cloudchord, Louis Futon, Martin Vogt aka Haywyre, and finally Dominic Lalli before “Twitter Telephone” was finally born. All of the artists put their own signature sounds and effects in the tune, and the cohesion is absolutely incredible when you hear how all of the elements flawlessly coalesce. From Martin’s virtuoso piano to Dominic’s saxophone to Louis’s wonderful instrumentation building atop and Wev, Ian, and Cloudchord’s original melody and idea, “Twitter Telephone” is something that could have only happened because everyone is staying inside right now.

So I guess we have something to be thankful for, in that regard.

“Twitter Telephone” is out now! Check it out below.